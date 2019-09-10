|
Marshall Greig Metzger
Marshall Greig Metzger, 81, died peacefully on September 7, 2019 at the Regional Hospice, Danbury, CT. Marshall was born on March 31, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to Carl Edward Metzger and Virginia Greig Metzger.
Marshall received a BS in aeronautical engineering/physics from Princeton University and a MBA from Harvard University. His early career involved designing supersonic jet inlets from MACH2 Navy aircraft. As well as being a small part of the Apollo program, directing a re-entry simulator facility that tested the materials used on the command capsule heat shield. He then spent several years consulting in the defense aerospace industry followed by 14 years with an international conglomerate, Babcock PLC, first as division vice president and then as director of strategic planning for the North American Group. Marshall returned to consulting before retirement. Not ready for complete retirement, he spent 10 years as an adjunct professor in the graduate school of Manhattanville College.
Marshall was a kind and generous person who felt it was important to give back to his Redding community of 46 years. During this time, he was scout master of Redding Troop 15, President of the Mark Twain Library Board of Trustees as well as, Vestryman and Warden of Christ Church.
He loved backpacking and being out of doors. Many family vacations were spent hiking in the Grand Canyon, Glacier National Pak and Alaska. He was proud to have hiked all of the Appalachian Trail from Pennsylvania to Maine and to have climbed all 4,000 foot peaks in the White Mountains. His life would not have been complete without regular hikes with his many German shepherds.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Janet Pettay Metzger; sons, Greig and his wife Ann Marie; Andrew and wife Heather; and daughter Laura Metzger Lynch and her husband Michael. In addition are five beloved grandchildren: Samuel, Logan, Megan, Owen and Gavin.
A celebration of Marshall's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christ Church Redding, CT (184 Cross Highway). Interment will be private. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810; 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4b, Southington, CT 06489; or Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 27 Canon Road, Wilton, CT 06897.
For further information or to express condolences online, go to boutonfuneral home.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 11, 2019