Martha "Martie" Cyr
Martha 'Martie' Banks Cyr, age 96 of Redding, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was the widow of Albert 'Pat' Cyr.
Martie was born December 9, 1922 in Redding, CT, daughter of the late Benjamin B. and Flora (Gould) Bank and the youngest of nine children. She was a member of the First Church of Christ Congregational of Redding for almost 80 years and served as Church Office Administrator for 33 years, retiring in the early 1990s. With her husband Pat, Martie enjoyed antique cars, square dancing and duck pin bowling for many years. She enjoyed baking (and made a mean blueberry bag pudding loved by all her family), sewing, knitting and loved music, often playing the organ. Martie most of all loved her family and her cat, she will be greatly missed.
Martie is survived by daughter-in-law Kathleen Cyr of Southbury, brother-in-law Richard Cyr and his wife Barbara of Bethel, nephew Richard Samuelson and his wife Carol of Bethel, along with four generations of other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her son Edward, her sisters Hazel, Florence, Alice, Edith, Ethyl, Marion and Minnie and her brother Edward, along with several beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the First Church of Christ Congregational in Redding Center, on December 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of Christ Congregational in Redding Center or the .
Published in News Times on Nov. 20, 2019