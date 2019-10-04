The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Dretel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Dretel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Dretel Obituary
Martin G. Dretel
Martin G. Dretel, 91, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Danbury, retired business owner of D&S Pump Supply of Brewster, NY, husband of Freida (Reiter) Dretel, father of Donna Dretel Kozlowski, Alan Mark Dretel and the late David Joel Dretel, grandfather of David, Arron, Rachel, and Laura, great-grandfather of Hunter, Jake, Luke, Emmett, Shiloh and Gideon and brother of the late Joel Dretel, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Grand Strand Hospital, Myrtle Beach, SC. Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Children of Israel/Congregation B'Nai Israel Cemetery, Miry Brook Rd., Danbury with Rabbi Nelly Altenburger officiating. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now