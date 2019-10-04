|
Martin G. Dretel
Martin G. Dretel, 91, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Danbury, retired business owner of D&S Pump Supply of Brewster, NY, husband of Freida (Reiter) Dretel, father of Donna Dretel Kozlowski, Alan Mark Dretel and the late David Joel Dretel, grandfather of David, Arron, Rachel, and Laura, great-grandfather of Hunter, Jake, Luke, Emmett, Shiloh and Gideon and brother of the late Joel Dretel, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Grand Strand Hospital, Myrtle Beach, SC. Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Children of Israel/Congregation B'Nai Israel Cemetery, Miry Brook Rd., Danbury with Rabbi Nelly Altenburger officiating. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Oct. 5, 2019