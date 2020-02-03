|
|
Martin J. Holick, Sr.
Danbury – Mr. Martin John Holick, Sr., age 89, of The Villages Florida, formerly of Danbury, died Friday January 31, 2020 at the Villages Hospital in Lady Lakes, Florida. He was the husband of the late Lorraine (Brousseau) Holick.
Mr. Holick was born January 18, 1931 in Danbury son of the late Martin and Christine (Vanek) Holick. He was retired after working for over 40 years as an electrician at Eaton Corporation. He enjoyed bowling, loved playing golf, was a member of the Dusty Golf League, and a member and past recording secretary, for many years of the Sokol Lodge #30.
Mr. Holick proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Mr. Holick is survived by his children: Karen Merritt of New Milford, Lori Raya and her husband Frederick of Danbury, Patti Margres and her husband John of Danbury and Martin John Holick, Jr. of Danbury, his siblings: Joan Burlinson of Bridgewater and Robert Holick and his wife Mary of Danbury, his grandchildren: Alison Pelillo and her husband Kris, Chad Merritt and Robin Blechinger, Bryan Merritt and his wife Hannah, Kayla Merritt, Frederick Raya III and Karolina Dziarnowski, Joseph Raya, Daniel Raya and Christopher Margres, his great grandchildren: Madeline Merritt, Mason Pelillo and Amelia Merritt, his fur grandbabies: Anja and Sophia, many nieces and nephews and his beloved friends in Florida: Jack and Joyce Griswold, Jo and Wayne Stewart and Cele Olivieri. He was predeceased by his brother George Holick.
Mr. Holick's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday February 7, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Danbury. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Military honors will be presented at the church immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, Florida 32162. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 5, 2020