Martin Andrew Jajer
Martin Andrew Jajer of Temecula, CA, previously of New Milford, CT, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 90.
Martin was born January 4, 1929 in New Milford, CT son of the late John and Margaret (Carroll) Jager. He graduated in 1948 from New Milford High School and served in the U.S. Navy, 1950 to 1954, during the Korean War. Martin was a Lineman for Connecticut Light and Power Co. for thirty years before retiring in 1986 as Chief Lineman. He was a devoted family man, talented carpenter/craftsman and loved to work outdoors.
In 2002, Martin and Irene (Steck) Olszansk became Life Partners, spending summers in New Milford and winters in Sierra Vista, AZ. In September of 2011, they moved to Temecula, CA and on May 29, 2017, they were married. Martin was a life member the New Milford VFW Post 1672 and the American Legion Post 0031.
Besides his wife Irene of Temecula, CA, Martin is survived by his daughters Gina Casper (Wayne) of Torrington, CT, Marcie Retallick (Kevin) of New Milford, CT and Kimberly Brasser (William) of Westport, CT; stepson Mark Olszanski (Jenny) of Escondido, CA: Grandchildren Ryan Casper of Hartford, CT, Zachary and Madeleine Brasser of Westport, CT; brother Maurice Jajer (Marie) of North Port, FL; step-granddaughters Lori Wilmont of Roxbury, CT, Tracey Fredrickson of Gainesville, GA and several nieces and nephews. Martin was predeceased by his first wife of 42 years, Doris Williams Jajer; brothers John, Frank and Vincent, grandson Robin M. Thibodeau and stepdaughter Karen Nelson.
A graveside service will take place at New Milford Center
Cemetery, Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Contributions in Martin's memory may be made to the American Legion Ezra Woods Post 0031, 377 Kent Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Sept. 8, 2019