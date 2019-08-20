|
Martin "Brad" Lee
Martin "Brad" Lee was called Home to his Heavenly Father on August 16th after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Brad was the beloved husband of Virginia Gorman Lee, and brother of Sandi Pepin. He was born in Bridgeport CT to the late Martin and Janice Lee. Brad passed away peacefully at the Village Crest Rehabilitation and Health Center at the age of 70. He was a life-time Connecticut resident and a FIERCE Yankees fan—a talented carpenter with skilled hands—a loyal friend and a kind and gentle man with a quick wit. He and Virginia loved their home in rural Newtown, Connecticut amidst the local birds, deer, bear and other wildlife.
There will be a graveside service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield at 11:00 a.m. on August 26th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Aug. 21, 2019