Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Cemetery
New Milford, CT
Martin Lillis


1955 - 2019
Martin Lillis Obituary
Martin G. Lillis
Martin G. Lillis, a lifelong New Milford, CT resident, passed away at home Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 64.
He was born in New Milford July 15, 1955, son of the late Lawrence and Anne (Campion) Lillis. He graduated New Milford High School in 1973. Martin worked in his family Liquor store, Washington Liquor Store for many years but his passion was always music.
Martin is survived by his sister Kathleen Maguire and her husband Tim of West Dennis, MA and a nephew Daniel. He was predeceased by his longtime companion Maurica Seible.
A graveside service will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in New Milford at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Aug. 11, 2019
