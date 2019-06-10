Mary A. Cormier

Mary Ann Gulla Cormier, 78, of Danbury, wife of the late Abbe Cormier, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Mrs. Cormier was born in Danbury, December 31, 1940, a daughter of the late George and Helen (Vakos) Gulla.

She attended Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School in 1958 and worked for the John W. Leahy Fuel Oil Company and the U.S. Postal Service before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Abbe in 1966. She then became the heart of the office as Administrative Assistant for her husband's business, Kent Hardwood Floors for 25 years before retiring.

Mary was a lover of life and brought joy and laughter into every day. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, watching the birds and gardening. Mary was a plethora of knowledge and enjoyed hearing and telling stories of life experiences. She will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched.

Mrs. Cormier is survived by two sons, Michael (Jennifer) of Danbury, and Philip (Shannon) of Redding; five sisters and two brothers: Jeannie Holmes of Newtown, Emily Gulla of California, Robert (Betsy) of Virginia, Ronnie (Danbury), Barbara Vidal (Jerry) of Bridgewater, Betty Clark (Tom) of Danbury, and Susan Zilinek (Charles) of Danbury; five grandchildren: Christina of RI, Brittany of MA, Alyssa of Danbury, and Cassie and Meghan of Redding, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by a sister Margie, and brothers Edward and David.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury with Deacon William D. Murphy of St. Gregory the Great Church officiating.

Interment will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury.