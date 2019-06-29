Mary A. Granato

Sept 15, 1929 - June 28, 2019

Mary A. Granato, 89, of New Fairfield, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, wife of the late Salvatore Granato, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Friday, June 28th. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 15, 1929, daughter of the late Paul and Rosalie (Scalici) Amatuzzo. She was a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Church in New Fairfield.

Mary was the secretary to the director of the Department of Mental Retardation in Danbury for many years.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Stephen Granato and his wife, Linda; her daughter, Barbara Granato and her husband, Donald Barton; her four grandchildren, Stephen and his wife, Jill, Maria, Michelle Clavajo and her husband, Danny, and Donna Granato; and was anxiously awaiting the birth of her two great grandchild. She is also survived by her two sisters, Josephine DeMario and her husband, Joseph, and Florence Vaccaro; as well as her companion of 20 years, Andre Brachet.

Visitation will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Sunday, June 30th between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00pm.

A Second Visitation will be held at Aievoli Funeral Home, 1275 65th St, Brooklyn, NY, on Tuesday, July 2nd between the hours of 7:00 – 9:30pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3rd at 9:45am at The Shrine Church of St. Bernadette, Brooklyn, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Queens.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.CornellMemorial.com