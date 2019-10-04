The News-Times Obituaries
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Anthony's Maronite Church
17 Granville Ave.
Danbury, CT
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Maronite Church
17 Granville Ave.
Danbury, CT
View Map
Mary E. Abdo
Mary E. Abdo of Danbury died on Thursday evening, October 3, 2019, at her home. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Maronite Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury with Rev. Naji Kiwan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony's Maronite Church on Monday morning from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to St. Anthony Church or to Regional Hospice of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Oct. 5, 2019
