Mary E. Abdo
Mary E. Abdo of Danbury died on Thursday evening, October 3, 2019, at her home. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Maronite Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury with Rev. Naji Kiwan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony's Maronite Church on Monday morning from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to St. Anthony Church or to Regional Hospice of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Oct. 5, 2019