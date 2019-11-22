|
Mary Ann Lewis
Mary Ann (Boesenberg) Lewis, 80, of New Fairfield, CT, and Englewood, FL, wife of the late James M. Lewis, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Contributions in Mrs. Lewis' memory may be made to Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel, CT 06801.
Published in News Times on Nov. 23, 2019