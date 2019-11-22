The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
21 Brush Hill Rd.
New Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Lewis Obituary
Mary Ann Lewis
Mary Ann (Boesenberg) Lewis, 80, of New Fairfield, CT, and Englewood, FL, wife of the late James M. Lewis, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Contributions in Mrs. Lewis' memory may be made to Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel, CT 06801.
Published in News Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -