Mary Ann Newsome

Jan. 25, 1945 - Jun. 29, 2019

MaryAnn Newsome, my best friend and companion through life, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Oh what a life we had together! All that we ever wanted-close family, children and grandchildren. A beautiful home, good jobs-MaryAnn was a legal secretary most of her years.

MaryAnn was a kind, generous person. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. Shopping for all of us and cooking was at the top of her list. The beaches in Rhode Island and New Jersey were up there too!

We lived a simple life together full of tears, laughter and companionship. A nineteen year old beauty who caught my twenty three year old attention the first time I saw her. Yes, there were times we wanted to throw each other out, but in the long run, we never regretted being together.

In their younger years, MaryAnn and her best friend, Carol Taylor, combined their creative cooking skills into a very successful catering business. Among weddings and other parties, they catered two separate cocktail parties for then Governor William O'Neil - a highlight of their careers.

MaryAnn realized a dream trip to Italy with her two daughters, Judie and Laurie and our sister-in-law Lorraine. Yes, she brought back souvenirs for all of us!

MaryAnn put up with my Friday night bocce games at our house for over 25 years. Her snacks were always there for the guys!

Memorial Day and Labor Day picnics were always on our agenda with up to 75-80 friends, children and grandchildren. What times we had, and she loved it!

Holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas were most welcome! Actually, we got together anytime we could. Family, Family, Family. Besides family, my only other goal in life was to make MaryAnn laugh. I must have succeeded because she always said to me, "you make me laugh!" I'm not quite sure what she meant by that though!

I can't say enough about our three children and our sister-in-law Lorraine.Through all of this, they have always been here for us!

Finally, MaryAnn and I are so grateful for all the kind, gentle and professional care provided at Danbury Hospital, Ann's Place and Regional Hospice. Dr.Kloss and staff, the three ladies at the reception desk; Beth, Cathy and Connie were always very supportive and of course Amy, Beth, Liz and Vicky were always there for us.

We thank everyone who did their best to help MaryAnn!

MaryAnn, thanks for a great life together!

MaryAnn is survived by her husband of 53 years, Levi Skip Newsome, her daughter's, Judie O'Donnell (Mark) and Laurie Singer (Dean) and her son Michael (companion Tammy). Grandchildren; Gina Newsome, Ryan, Kevin, Matthew O'Donnell, Abbie Gumpright and Jacob Newsome. MaryAnn was predeceased by our granddaughter Mackenzie Newsome.

She leaves behind her brother Michael Lescinsky (Diana) of Trumbull and sister-in-law Lorraine Newsome. She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, and cousins along with her friends from the Birthday Club.

Calling hours for MaryAnn will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St, Danbury, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph Church, Main St, Danbury, CT. Burial will immediately follow at Saint Peter Cemetery, Lake Avenue Ext. Danbury, CT

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to Ann's Place, 80 Saw Mill Road Danbury CT, 06810 or Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury CT 06810.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Newsome family. Published in News Times on July 1, 2019