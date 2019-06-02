The News-Times Obituaries
|
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Mary B. DePietro

Mary B. DePietro
Mary B. (Hoyt) DePietro, 89, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late John W. DePietro.
Mrs. DePietro was born in Stamford, CT on July 5, 1929; a daughter of the late William and Johanna (McCarthy) Hoyt.
A resident of Ridgefield for the past 65 years, Mrs. DePietro was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church; she volunteered at many church events and also was a religious education teacher.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti Polverari and her husband, Michael; a grandson, Matthew Polverari; and a step sister, Sister Anne Dean.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. DePietro was predeceased by a son, Kevin B. DePietro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Thursday afternoon from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice.
Published in News Times on June 2, 2019
