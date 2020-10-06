Mary B. Gleason
Mary Bednar Gleason of York Beach, ME, previously of Danbury CT, wife of the late Howard L. Gleason passed away at the age of 104 on October 3, 2020 at Durgin Pines Care Facility in Kittery, ME.
A Danbury native, she was born August 30, 1916 in Danbury, CT and lived in Danbury until 2010 before moving to York Beach to live with her daughter.
She was the daughter of the late John Bednar Sr. and Mary Rakovicki Bednar, attended Danbury schools and was a 1934 graduate of Danbury High School. She was a member of St. Paul's Church in Danbury, and for many years was the treasurer of its WELCA organization. While living in Danbury in her latter years, she enjoyed the senior citizens painting class at the Danbury Senior Center and going to local venues to showcase her work.
Mary last worked for The Barden Corporation, retiring in 1979. She previously worked for the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, MD and Bridgeport, CT.
Mary loved to paint, bake her Slovak pastries, enjoyed reading, and often spoke of growing up in old time Danbury. Mary's generosity and humor will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamela M. Odice and her husband Edward of York Beach, ME, a son George H. Gleason and his wife Kathy of Danbury, CT, and granddaughters Shelley K. Odice and Kelly M. Gleason, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 7 siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at Durgin Pines for their care of Mary.
The funeral will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Spring St., Danbury Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Danbury. There are no calling hours. The Hull Funeral Home, Danbury has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 44 Spring St., Danbury, CT 06810. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com