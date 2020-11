Mary B. SaundersMary B. Saunders, age 89, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Mary was born December 9, 1930, to the late Irving and Helen Saunders.Mary is survived by her brother Irving Saunders Jr., nephew, Michael, and niece Patricia. Mary also leaves behind several cousins.A private graveside service for Mary will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Peter Cemetery, 74 Lake Avenue Ext, Danbury, Connecticut 06810.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Saunders family.