Mary C. Baske
May 16, 1929 – Nov. 12, 2019
Mary Baske, a longtime resident of the New Fairfield and Weston, CT, died on the 12th of November while sleeping peacefully at home.
Born Mary Snidero in 1929 in Brewster, NY she graduated from Brewster High before moving to NYC. She spent the next 17 years living in Manhattan with two of her seven sisters and working as a bank teller for Chase bank.
At her twin's wedding she met Joe Baske, the love of her life. They married in 1964, and lived briefly in New Milford before raising a family in Weston, CT. An exceptionally loving wife and mother, she also worked for the and the Town of Weston before moving to New Fairfield in 1990. There she drove area school busses for a few years before a long retirement.
Mary exuded a vibrant, loving warmth seen in her wonderful smile, and felt in her warm embrace. She loved celebrating life with food and fun, and her home and heart were always open to anyone in need. Wherever she lived she made numerous, deep, life long friendships and she was especially grateful for her lady guild friends from St Edward the Confessor.
She is survived by her son John Baske and his wife Whitney of Pfafftown, NC, her daughter Michele Baske of New Fairfield, CT, her son Joe Baske and his wife Michelle of Stamford, CT and her beloved grandchildren Emma, Meghan, Joseph and Genevieve Baske. Her "baby" sister Anna Leiss of Danbury and numerous nieces and nephews in CT, TX and elsewhere mourn her passing.
Calling hours for Mary will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St, Danbury, Connecticut 06810. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward The Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT 06812. A burial will follow at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Nov. 15, 2019