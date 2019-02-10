|
|
Mary Catherine Grandieri
Mary Catherine Grandieri, 91, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday January 31, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She was born on October 9, 1927 in Patterson, New Jersey to the late Vito Antonio Bennardi & Antonetta Petrera Bennardi.
Along with her parents, Mary is reunited in death with her beloved husband of 55 years, Dr. Francis John Grandieri and her brother, Biagio Bennardi.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held in Danbury, Connecticut on February 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 8 Robinson Ave, Danbury, CT 06810, at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made in lieu of flowers to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. www.tunnel2towers.org
Published in News Times on Feb. 10, 2019