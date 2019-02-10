The News-Times Obituaries
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
8 Robinson Ave
Danbury, CT
Mary Catherine Grandieri


Mary Catherine Grandieri Obituary
Mary Catherine Grandieri
Mary Catherine Grandieri, 91, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday January 31, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She was born on October 9, 1927 in Patterson, New Jersey to the late Vito Antonio Bennardi & Antonetta Petrera Bennardi.
Along with her parents, Mary is reunited in death with her beloved husband of 55 years, Dr. Francis John Grandieri and her brother, Biagio Bennardi.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held in Danbury, Connecticut on February 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 8 Robinson Ave, Danbury, CT 06810, at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made in lieu of flowers to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. www.tunnel2towers.org
To view the full obituary, visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in News Times on Feb. 10, 2019
