Mary Josephine Clark
Mary Josephine Clark, 63, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at her home in Ocala, Florida. Born on New Year's Day, 1957 in Danbury, Connecticut, the daughter of Patricia (El-Hajj) Clark and David Clark. Mary grew up on Beechwood Drive and graduated from Danbury High School. She moved to Ocala, FL in 1991 and for many years was her Mom's caregiver; a calling that brought much joy and happiness. Mary, her sister, and extended family kept close, sharing weekly updates, and enjoying many visits throughout the years.
Mary's love of the natural world was boundless. She truly loved all creatures great and small, especially her cat Maggie. A backyard gardener and bird watcher, she knew every plant, flower, and bird that appeared on the horizon. Among her favorite places on Earth were the springs and forests of Central Florida and Swan Lake, Maine. Another lifetime passion was animal welfare. Years of volunteer service began in Danbury when DAWS was first established and had continued in Ocala where she worked tirelessly to reunite lost pets with their owners; and she also promoted spay/neuter efforts, in addition to the prevention of neglect.
Predeceased by her parents, Mary is survived by her sister, Linda Nasser and brother-in-law, Ferris Nasser, nephews Matthew Nasser and wife Nicole, David Nasser, and Travis Nasser, her Aunt Gen El-Hajj, Aunt Lois (Clark) Andrews, Uncle Lionel El-Hajj, and many cousins.
The family wishes to thank the many kind friends and neighbors especially Michelle, Brenda, Linda, Jennifer, Dr. Srinivasa Murthy along with his staff, and also Kindred Hospice of Ocala for their support and compassion. Honoring Mary's dedication and support of the Humane Society in Ocala, the family suggests that instead of flowers, a donation be made in her memory to: The Humane Society of Marion County Florida, 701 NW 14th Rd., Ocala, FL 34475, or online at paypal.me/humanemarion Due to the current times, a Memorial will take place at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Service Ocala, messages may be shared on their website at www.hiers-baxley.com
Published in News Times on May 1, 2020