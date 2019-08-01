|
Mary Cocozza
Mary Cocozza passed away the morning of July 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late John J. Cocozza.
She was born in New York City on September 20, 1918 to the late Frank and Margaret (Aloisi) Quaglia and was one of three children. Her older sister, Annette Lewis, who is 102 years old, survives her.
While living in New York City she met and married John Cocozza and was married for nearly 60 years. Mary was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was loved by many friends and will be missed for all her Italian cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cocozza, whose family came directly from Naples, Italy.
In addition to her sister, Mary is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Barti and 3 grandchildren; her sons: Daniel Cocozza and his wife, Linda, and 2 grandchildren; and Frank Cocozza and his wife, Victoria, and 3 grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Edwards Church, New Fairfield, CT. Interment will follow St. Peters Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends and family will be received from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 () or St. Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT 06812.
Published in News Times on Aug. 2, 2019