Services Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Mary Church 26 Dodgingtown Rd. Bethel , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Burke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Eileen Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Eileen (Walsh) Burke

Mary Eileen (Walsh) Burke, 96, died January 25, 2019.

Born on April 18 in Norwalk, Connecticut, she was the oldest daughter of six children born to Mary (Reilly) and Roderick Walsh. After graduating from Danbury State Teachers College (now Western Connecticut State University) she completed a Master's degree in Education. She taught first grade for 7 years. She thought she was going to be an 'old maid' but then she met Bill Burke at a dance at Fitchburg State University. They married in February 1950 and had twelve children, eleven of whom survived into adulthood.

Their first home was on Rainbow Road in Norwalk. In 1962, the family moved to Bethel, CT, where Mary was active in St. Mary Church, her children's schools, and in efforts helping others, including Meals on Wheels, Special Olympics, and caring for foster child, Mark. She was once quoted in the newspaper: "Every time I thought about joining something else, I'd get pregnant," she said matter of factly. She taught nursery school with her sister Joan Hall. In the early 1970s, the family started summering in Wellfleet Cape Cod. Mary shared her love of the ocean, sunsets, clamming and collecting wampum with many -- a habit that continued into her 90th year. She also loved spending time with her cousin, Kathleen (Reilly) Parkington and her extended family.

In 1981, she and Bill retired to Florida where they hosted grandchildren and family. They also traveled the US, Ireland, England, Canada. On her own, she had a trip of a lifetime to Lourdes, Rome and the Vatican. In October 2001, she fearlessly ventured to Greece with her children.

For most of her many years in Florida, Mary was a Marian Servant of Divine Providence in Clearwater. Volunteering at Mass and serving at the retreat center, she was devoted to the Virgin Mary and the rosary. Her steadfast and confident faith gave her a serenity and joyfulness throughout her long life.

In recent years, as she declined from Alzheimer's, she was lovingly cared for at home by her son Bobby, her full-time caretaker. Together they shared many laughs.

She is survived by ten of her children and their spouses: Bill and Madeline Burke of Bethel CT, Edward Burke of Bethel, CT, Tim and Judy Burke of Fairfax, CA, Robert Q. Burke of Clearwater, FL, Tom and Debbie Burke of Bethel, CT, Brian and Amy Burke of Orleans, MA, David and Heather Burke of Eastham, MA, Marty Burke of Bethel, CT, Maryellen Burke of Portsmouth, NH, Richard Brendan Burke of Athens, Greece. She had seventeen well-loved grandchildren, and she marveled at her ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law Lucille Walsh, numerous nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Eileen. We thank Dr. Kathleen Soe, who was like a daughter to her in her late years.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, William H. Burke, and her son Roger Burke, her grandson TJ Burke, all her brothers - Roger, Tom, Joe, Jim, her beloved sister Joan, and her best friend, Kitty Fitzgerald. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Church, 26 Dodgingtown Rd., Bethel, Connecticut on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial gifts can be made to Hospice or Marian Servants of Divine Providence in Clearwater, Florida. Published in News Times on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries