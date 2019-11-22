|
|
Mary Ellen Linden
Southbury – Mrs. Mary Ellen (Murphy) Linden, age 73, of Southbury, died Monday, November 18, 2019 in the VITAS Unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Larry Joseph Linden, Sr.
Mrs. Linden was born November 10, 1946 in North Adams, Massachusetts daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Kennedy) Murphy. She was an incredible wife, mother and grandmother and was affectionately known as "Grammy" to all who knew her. Mrs. Linden worked for many years as a medical secretary at both Danbury Hospital and Brookfield Family Medicine. Upon the arrival of her first grandchild, she retired from her fulltime position and spent her days helping to care for her beloved grandchildren. In addition to caring for her grandchildren, she also spent many hours at her daughter's dance studio, Dance Dimensions in Brookfield, CT where she helped with office work and costuming. She was the studio's biggest cheerleader for every dancer that ever took dance lessons! Although she was never a dancer herself, Mrs. Linden spent over 40 years involved in the dance community. She adored the many friends she made while attending numerous dance related events and was often the first to offer a helping hand to anyone or provide some words of encouragement to the dancers and their parents. She was grateful for the extended family she gained from her involvement in both the Dance Masters of America organizations and the Generation IV Dance Intensive. In her spare time, she focused her efforts on documenting her ancestry and learning more about her Irish roots. She had the gift of gab and anyone who crossed paths with her would immediately know that her beloved grandchildren and children were her absolute pride and joy.
In addition to her husband Larry, Mrs. Linden is survived by her children: Dody Flynn and her husband Herb of Sandy Hook, Amy DeLoughy and her husband Mark of Sandy Hook, Kerry Linden of Sandy Hook and Southbury and Larry "JR" Linden and his wife Cathy of Concord, N.H., her brother: John Murphy and his wife Olive Jean of Orleans, Ma., her sister-in-law: Barbara Murphy of Orleans, Ma., her grandchildren: Kira Flynn, Ashlyn DeLoughy, Logan Flynn, Brianna Linden, Mark DeLoughy, Jr., Hanna Linden, Riley DeLoughy and Sophie Linden, several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Bruiser. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Murphy who she adored.
A celebration of life will be held on December 28, 2019 at 1pm at Edmond Town Hall in Newtown, CT. Interment will follow on December 30, 2019 at 1pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway Rte. 3, Boscawen, NH. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (https://ww5.komen.org) or to the Heritage Village Ambulance Association, PO Box 2045, Southbury, CT. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 24, 2019