The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Foley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Foley Obituary
Mary Foley
Mary Foley, age 84, formerly of New Fairfield, died on Tuesday at at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, PA. She was married to the late Thomas Vincent Foley, also of New Fairfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Saint Edward the Confessor Church, New Fairfield. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Thursday Aug 29 from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Published in News Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now