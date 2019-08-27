|
|
Mary Foley
Mary Foley, age 84, formerly of New Fairfield, died on Tuesday at at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, PA. She was married to the late Thomas Vincent Foley, also of New Fairfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Saint Edward the Confessor Church, New Fairfield. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Thursday Aug 29 from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Published in News Times on Aug. 28, 2019