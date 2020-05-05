Mary Frances Von Egidy

Mary Frances (Boyd) Von Egidy, 99, of Bridgewater, beloved wife of the late Walter V. Von Egidy, died peacefully at her home on April 22nd surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Greenwich, CT on March 9, 1921, daughter of the late Nora (Scannell) Boyd who immigrated from County Cork Ireland. Mae was a longtime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Bridgewater and served on the alter guild for many years. She was a talented artist and worked for Alex Raymond in her younger years painting backgrounds for the Rip Kirby and Flash Gordon comic strips. She faithfully kept in touch with friends and loved ones through her loving, poetic letters and cards displaying her artistic penmanship for as long as she was able. Mae's loving care and dedication was evident in all that she did.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Lynne Von Egidy and partner Ronnie Levine of NY, her son Walter Von Egidy and wife, Wendy of Bridgewater and step-son, Dennis Von Egidy and wife Angie of NC as well as many Von Egidy relatives in the Southeast and also her loving caregivers. A brief graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, May 9th at 3:00 p.m. at the Bridgewater Center Cemetery, Bridgewater, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store