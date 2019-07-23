Mary M. Fredericks

Mary Mercedes Fredericks, age 97, of Brookfield, CT passed away July 21, 2019 in her home. She was born in NYC, NY to the late Royal and Mary Fredericks. Mary received her hairdresser's license and was a manager in the profession for many years before working for the State of CT in various capacities. Mary was an avid reader and fitness enthusiast. She enjoyed swimming and exercising at the Brookfield and Danbury Y.M.C.A.'s.

Survivors include her children Barry Wolcott Brundage of London, England and Mary Lou Schalich and her husband Wayne of Monroe, CT; four grandchildren Caitlyn M. McNiff, Roger W. Schalich, Graham H. Schalich and Mallory B. Cardona; two great-grandchildren Riley and Ceili and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson Frederick G. Schalich.

Per her request, all services were private. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care & Healing, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 (www.regionalhospicect.org). Published in News Times on July 24, 2019