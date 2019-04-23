Mary (Anthony) Fusco

Mary (Anthony) Fusco, 92, of Danbury, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Monday, April 22nd. She was the wife of the late Benjamin Michael Fusco. She was born in Danbury on April 22, 2019, daughter of the late Francis and Rose (DiTuccio) Anthony.

Mary attended Danbury High School and began working for Lee's Hat Factory at the age of 16. After getting married, she worked as a secretary for her husband who owned Berkshire Septic Tank Co. for 29 years.

Mary loved to play board games, cards, and was an avid TV watcher. She was a great cook and enjoyed feeding her family and friends. She loved telling people how she goes camping in Rhode Island. Her idea of "camping" was a 35 foot trailer with attached porch that was heated, air-conditioned, with a full kitchen, full bathroom, and a queen sized bed. So much for roughing it. She "camped" in RI since the early 1970's where her group of friends became her second family. She loved them dearly.

She and her husband spent winters in Florida which she continued after his death up until a few years ago.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Michael B. Fusco; her grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Jimmy Barnum, Levi Willis, and Lauren Fusco; her five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Dee Gyurkovics and Frances Mish; her brother, Frank Anthony; her brother-in-law, George Peet; sister-in-law, Catherine Deicke; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband of 53 years, Benjamin, she was predeceased by her infant son, Michael; her daughter, Linda Willis; and her sister, Gloria Peet.

A funeral service will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Thursday, April 25th at 7:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home between the hours of 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Burial and a graveside service will be held at St. Peter Cemetery on Friday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m.

