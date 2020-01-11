|
Mary Beth Garavel
Mary Beth Garavel, 69, of Southbury, longtime resident of Danbury, mother of Danielle E. Jowdy, Christopher M. Jowdy and Rebecca S. Jowdy and former spouse of Daniel P. Jowdy passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 121 Main Street, Danbury. Interment will be private, there will be no calling hours. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Jan. 12, 2020