Mary Gieralt
Jul. 05, 1922 - Jul 13, 2019
Mary Dunleavy Gieralt, born in Danbury on July 5, 1922, died peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, July 13, at the St. Joseph Center in Trumbull, Connecticut. She was a longtime resident of Danbury and worked at Luke F. Sweeney Inc. and as a senior aide at the United Way of Danbury. She loved gardening, was an avid reader, and enjoyed writing.
In 1944 she married Stanley H. Gieralt (1911-1982). She is survived by her children: Kathleen (Edward Woods), Stephanie (John Mullaly) , Gary (Anne), Michael (Bonnie Welch Heron); five grandchildren: Jessica Woods (Joseph Kozak), Michael Woods, Jacqueline Gieralt, Emily Gieralt, and Stephanie Gieralt; great granddaughter, Ava; and a niece, Patricia O'Hara (Roger Cohen). She was a much beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt.
Calling hours for Mary will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St, Danbury, Connecticut 06810. Graveside services will occur Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Peter Cemetery, Lake Ave Extension, Danbury, Connecticut 06810.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Gieralt family.
Published in News Times on July 16, 2019