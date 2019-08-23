The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 616-5128
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Handrahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Handrahan


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Handrahan Obituary
Mary A. Handrahan
Mary A. Handrahan passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at Bethel Healthcare in Bethel, CT. Mary was born on January 13, 1935 in Danbury, CT to the late Charlotte (Whitehead) and Emmett Handrahan Sr. Mary was a longtime resident of Danbury, who loved skunks as well as the color purple.
She will be dearly missed by her loving nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brother Emmett and her sister Charlotte.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Center Cemetery in Bethel, CT.
To light a candle or leave a condolence in her memory, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
Download Now