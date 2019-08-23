|
Mary A. Handrahan
Mary A. Handrahan passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at Bethel Healthcare in Bethel, CT. Mary was born on January 13, 1935 in Danbury, CT to the late Charlotte (Whitehead) and Emmett Handrahan Sr. Mary was a longtime resident of Danbury, who loved skunks as well as the color purple.
She will be dearly missed by her loving nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brother Emmett and her sister Charlotte.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Center Cemetery in Bethel, CT.
