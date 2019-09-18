The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
21 Brush Hill Rd
New Fairfield, CT
View Map
Mary J. Hadden Obituary
Mary J. Hadden
Mary (Perrone) Hadden, 93, of Danbury, formerly of New Fairfield, wife of the late William Hadden, mother of Patrick Mattola, Rosemarie Williams, Martha Testani and the late Santino Mattola Jr.; sister of Anthony Perrone, Joseph Perrone and Jennie Torrioni, grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 15, great-great-grandmother of 10, sister-in-law and aunt, died on Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:30 am in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd, New Fairfield. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Sept. 19, 2019
