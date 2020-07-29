Mary Jane "Jennie"

Massara DiFabbio

Mary Jane "Jennie" Massara DiFabbio, age 99, of New Milford, CT, passed away peacefully with family at her side July 28, 2020 in Southbury, CT. Jennie was born June 24, 1921 in Syracuse, NY, daughter of the late James and Maria (Paduano) Massara. She married her loving husband Frank DiFabbio in 1944. Frank predeceased her in 1978. Jennie loved crochet. Her hands were seldom still as she created baby sweater outfits and Afghans. She was awarded numerous blue ribbons at the Bridgewater Fair for her designs. She was known for her special pizza rustica for Easter and family birthdays were always celebrated with her special "lady fingers" cakes. For decades, Jennie was an active member of the New Milford Senior Center where she was a member of the Red Hat Society and sang with the Danbury "Cellmates". She served several times as the Queen of the New Milford Fair.

Jennie is survived by her six children; Anette Blanco, Mary Jane Anderson, Anthony DiFabbio and his wife Marian, Frank DiFabbio and his wife Lizbeth, Joseph DiFabbio and his wife Catherine, John DiFabbio and his wife Donna and Jennie's sister Adeline. Jennie was the loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son in laws Anthony Blanco and John Anderson, three sisters and 5 brothers. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford. Limited seating is available and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Milford Senior Center. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



