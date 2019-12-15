|
Mary Jannuzzi
March 22, 1928 - Dec 14, 2019
Mary (Matthews) Jannuzzi, 91, wife of the late Pasquale Jannuzzi, died peacefully at Glen Hill, Danbury, on Saturday, December 14th. She was born in Bridgeport on March 22, 1928, daughter of the late John and Anna (Romanack) Matthews.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Danbury, and later attended the Church of St. Mary in Bethel.
Mary worked as a clerk at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in her younger years. She then devoted her life to raising her children who she loved dearly. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and baking for her family.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Ward Jannuzzi; her daughter, Phyllis Balser and her husband, Jed; and her grandchildren, Lauren McCarthy, Jeremy, James, Joseph, Jacqueline, and Julia Balser. She is also survived by her brothers, Joseph Matthews and his wife, Bridget, and Francis Matthews; and her sister-in-law, Jean Matthews; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Thursday, December 19th at Noon. The family will receive friends between 11:00am – 12:00pm.
Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655.
Published in News Times on Dec. 16, 2019