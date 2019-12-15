The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jannuzzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jannuzzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jannuzzi Obituary
Mary Jannuzzi
March 22, 1928 - Dec 14, 2019
Mary (Matthews) Jannuzzi, 91, wife of the late Pasquale Jannuzzi, died peacefully at Glen Hill, Danbury, on Saturday, December 14th. She was born in Bridgeport on March 22, 1928, daughter of the late John and Anna (Romanack) Matthews.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Danbury, and later attended the Church of St. Mary in Bethel.
Mary worked as a clerk at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in her younger years. She then devoted her life to raising her children who she loved dearly. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and baking for her family.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Ward Jannuzzi; her daughter, Phyllis Balser and her husband, Jed; and her grandchildren, Lauren McCarthy, Jeremy, James, Joseph, Jacqueline, and Julia Balser. She is also survived by her brothers, Joseph Matthews and his wife, Bridget, and Francis Matthews; and her sister-in-law, Jean Matthews; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Thursday, December 19th at Noon. The family will receive friends between 11:00am – 12:00pm.
Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cornell Memorial Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -