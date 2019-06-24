The News-Times Obituaries
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Mary Kate Salvador Obituary
Mary Kate Salvador
Mary Kate Salvador, age 51 of Danbury, passed away on Friday June 21st at Regional Hospice following a long illness.
There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th at Saint Gregory the Great Church, Danbury. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
To read the complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on June 25, 2019
