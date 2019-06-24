|
Mary Kate Salvador
Mary Kate Salvador, age 51 of Danbury, passed away on Friday June 21st at Regional Hospice following a long illness.
There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th at Saint Gregory the Great Church, Danbury. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on June 25, 2019