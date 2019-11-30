|
Mary Lenore Gantert
Oct 23, 1935 - Nov 29, 2019
Mary Lenore (Schack) Gantert, wife of the late retired Deputy Chief of Police F. Leo Gantert, died on November 29, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was born in Danbury, on October 23, 1925, the only child of the late Kenneth and Clara Hancock Schack.
A lifelong Danbury resident, Lenore was a graduate of St. Joseph Parochial School and Danbury High School. A graduate of Danbury State Teacher's College, she taught in East Hartford and later at South Street School and St. Peter Parochial School. She was a parishioner of St. Peter Church.
She is survived by her son Brian Gregory Gantert of the Danbury Police Department and his wife Cheryl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Wednesday evening between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
To leave a condolence please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019