Mary Lou Abdella
Mary Lou Abdella
Mary Lou (Moses) Abdella, 80, of Brookfield formerly of Danbury, wife of the late Louis J. Abdella, mother of Francis Zaccagnini (wife Michele) and Michael Zaccagnini; sister of Beverly Ackell (husband Edward), Phyllis Moses, and the late Michelle Benton; aunt of Michaela Benton Petrini (husband Nicholas Jowdy); grandmother of six and great aunt of two, died on Friday evening, October 23, 2020. Due to the concerns facing us all at this time regarding the COVID-19 crisis, all services will be held privately. A Memorial Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
