Mary Lou AbdellaMary Lou (Moses) Abdella, 80, of Brookfield formerly of Danbury, wife of the late Louis J. Abdella, mother of Francis Zaccagnini (wife Michele) and Michael Zaccagnini; sister of Beverly Ackell (husband Edward), Phyllis Moses, and the late Michelle Benton; aunt of Michaela Benton Petrini (husband Nicholas Jowdy); grandmother of six and great aunt of two, died on Friday evening, October 23, 2020. Due to the concerns facing us all at this time regarding the COVID-19 crisis, all services will be held privately. A Memorial Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place in the future.