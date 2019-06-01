The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Vaughn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lou Vaughn Obituary
Mary Lou Vaughn
Nov. 04, 1933 - May 30, 2019
Mary Lou (Cummings) Vaughn passed away May 30, 2019 at Danbury Hospital with her family by her side. Mary Lou was born in Norwalk, CT on Nov. 4, 1933 to the late Joseph and Anna Cummings.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT 06810, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT 06810 on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery.
Full length obituary to follow on June 4, 2019. For additional details, please visit www.greenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now