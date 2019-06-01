|
|
Mary Lou Vaughn
Nov. 04, 1933 - May 30, 2019
Mary Lou (Cummings) Vaughn passed away May 30, 2019 at Danbury Hospital with her family by her side. Mary Lou was born in Norwalk, CT on Nov. 4, 1933 to the late Joseph and Anna Cummings.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT 06810, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT 06810 on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery.
Full length obituary to follow on June 4, 2019. For additional details, please visit www.greenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on June 1, 2019