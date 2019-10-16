|
Rev. Dr. Mary Louise Howson
Sept. 30, 1946 - Oct. 13, 2019 Rev. Dr. Mary Louise Howson, age 73, passed away on October 13, 2019.
She is survived by husband James Howson; brother Ken Thorn; sister-in-law Dawn Thorn; sister-in-law Jane Weaver; son James Howson, III; daughter-in-law Rebecca Howson; grandchildren Isaac Howson, Elijah Howson and Ava Howson; nephew Ben Thorn.
With degrees from Mt. Holyoke, Wesleyan, Yale Divinity School and Columbia Theological Seminary Mary Lou lived a life of service and devotion. She preached throughout Connecticut at numerous Congregational Churches, with positions at Ridgefield, Western Connecticut State University (Chaplain) and First Church in Danbury. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mary Lou loved to travel the world, read, sew and play the piano.
Services for Rev. Dr. Mary Louise Howson will be held on Friday, October 18, at St. David's Episcopal Church at 2:00 p.m. in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of Mary Louise's favorite charities: the ASPCA, the American Stroke Society or Mount Holyoke College. Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 17, 2019