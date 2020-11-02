Mary A. Marron
September 24, 1940 - October 28, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Agatha Marron announces her passing after a brief illness at the age of 80 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Mary was born on September 24, 1940 in Yonkers, NY to loving parents Hugh and Margaret Marron. She received a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Columbia University. Mary soon returned to Columbia University for graduate study and was awarded an M.A. in Nursing Supervision and an E.D.M. in Nursing Administration from Teachers College.
Mary had a distinguished career as a compassionate and dedicated nurse. She began her life's work as a staff nurse at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY. Mary also spent much of her career at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT. She stayed on at Norwalk for thirteen years, spending her last several years there as the Assistant Director of Nursing. Mary's final career achievement was the creation and development of the Regional Hospice of Western Connecticut, Inc. through which she served as Executive Director.
Mary was a talented musician and shared her love of the piano and organ with her cherished friends and family members. She enjoyed traveling the world, particularly to Scotland where she treasured the time spent with extended family. Mary was known for her quick wit, her fiercely independent spirit and her passion for and commitment to her nursing career.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Hugh and her mother, Margaret. She is survived by her devoted and loving sister, Anne (Marron) Slattery, brother-in-law, Robert Slattery and their four children, Brendan (Amy) Slattery, Margaret (Andrew) Kara, Matthew (Erin) Slattery and Kathryn Slattery. Mary was extremely committed to her family and enjoyed a special connection with her four nieces and nephews. Mary also leaves behind several grandnieces and nephews: Christian and Charles Slattery, Margaret and Kathryn Kara and Phinnaeus and Colette Slattery.
A celebration of Mary's life will take place on Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's of Hanover Catholic Church in Hanover, MA. Burial immediately following at Couch Memorial Cemetery in Marshfield, MA.
Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Nursing, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.
