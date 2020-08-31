Mary Martin

Mary Rose (Grenier) Martin

Mary Rose (Grenier) Martin of New Milford, CT, passed away August 27, 2020 in New Milford Hospital.

She was born December 31, 1936 in Ipswich, MA, daughter of the late Alberic and Antoinette (Gallant) Grenier. Mary graduated from Salem State Teacher's College in 1958 and received her master's degree from Western Connecticut Teacher's College. She taught for nearly 30 years in New Milford at Pettibone and Schaghticoke Schools. After retiring in 1996, Mary volunteered at the New Milford Historical Society and the New Milford Garden Club. She was also a long time tutor for Literacy Volunteers on the Green at the New Milford Library.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William C. Martin of New Milford, CT and her two sons, William F. Martin of Hamilton, MA and his wife Jacqueline, and Scott J. Martin of Avon, CT and his wife Patricia. Mary is also survived by her five grandchildren, LT William C. Martin II, USCG of Bourne, MA married to Samantha, Catherine E. Martin, an English Teacher of Hamilton, MA, and college students Christina, Rachel and Ashley Martin of Avon, CT; sister Claire of Merrimac, MA, married to George Mutti; brothers Paul Grenier of Ipswich, MA, married to Ellen and Phillip Grenier of Ipswich, MA. She was predeceased by her sister Anne.

Due to COVID 19 there will be no services, but there will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the New Milford Library, 24 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT.



