Mary Mazzarella
1930 - 2020
Mary Louise Mazzarella
Mary Louise Mazzarella, 90, a kind and loving soul, passed away unexpectedly on November 17. She was born in Waterbury, CT on September 4, 1930, the only child of Michael Jordan and Clara Crownshaw. Always wishing she had siblings, Mary went on to have ten children, sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Lou, as she was often referred, had a love for cats, enjoyed reading, watching soap operas, completing crossword puzzles, crocheting/knitting, and observing nature. She was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School, attended many annual reunions, sharing laughs with former classmates and teachers.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Samuel, sons Joseph and Samuel and daughter, Linda. She is survived by Dorothy (Ed) DiCamillo of SC, Michael of Southbury, Keith (Valerie) of VT, Arthur (Janet) of Southbury, Mary (Peter) Kirlin of Newtown, and Paul and David of New Milford and their families. Her laugh and good nature will forever reside in our memories.
Mary will be laid to rest alongside her husband and newborn son, Joseph in Roxbury, CT, following a private graveside service. Lillis Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in Danbury News Times & New Milford Spectrum on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
