The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Peter Church
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McLachlan Lee


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary McLachlan Lee Obituary
Mary McLachlan Lee
Mary "May" McLachlan Lee, age 71 of New Fairfield, died on September 24th at the Saint John Paul II Center, Danbury. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Lee Jr.
May was born Feb. 29, 1948 in Danbury, the daughter of the late G. Randal and Marcella (Doyle) McLachlan. She was a graduate of Danbury High School and had received her Associate's Degree from Mount Ida College, Newton, MA.
May was employed as a sales clerk for many years with department stores Saks Fifth Avenue and B. Altman Co., New York City. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Peter Church, Danbury.
May is survived by her sons Thomas F. Lee III and Christopher Tyler Lee, both of Durango, CO, and two sisters: Margot M Robinson and Katherine McLachlan, both of Redding, along with several nieces and nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Monday, October 7th at Saint Peter Church, Danbury. Interment will be in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, is requested to be made to the , 372 Danbury Road Suite 159, Wilton, CT 06897 or to Saint John Paul II Center to benefit its Resident Recreation Department, 33 Lincoln Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810.
The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now