Mary McLachlan Lee
Mary "May" McLachlan Lee, age 71 of New Fairfield, died on September 24th at the Saint John Paul II Center, Danbury. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Lee Jr.
May was born Feb. 29, 1948 in Danbury, the daughter of the late G. Randal and Marcella (Doyle) McLachlan. She was a graduate of Danbury High School and had received her Associate's Degree from Mount Ida College, Newton, MA.
May was employed as a sales clerk for many years with department stores Saks Fifth Avenue and B. Altman Co., New York City. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Peter Church, Danbury.
May is survived by her sons Thomas F. Lee III and Christopher Tyler Lee, both of Durango, CO, and two sisters: Margot M Robinson and Katherine McLachlan, both of Redding, along with several nieces and nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Monday, October 7th at Saint Peter Church, Danbury. Interment will be in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, is requested to be made to the , 372 Danbury Road Suite 159, Wilton, CT 06897 or to Saint John Paul II Center to benefit its Resident Recreation Department, 33 Lincoln Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810.
The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Oct. 2, 2019