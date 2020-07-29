1/
Sister Mary McNamee
1920 - 2020
Sister Mary Rosalita
McNamee SSND
May 26, 1920 – July 24, 2020Sister M. Rosalita McNamee, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died July 24, at Ozanam Hall in Bayside, New York, where last May 26 she had celebrated her 100th birthday. She was born in Brooklyn, New York.
After pronouncing her vows in 1941, she taught in Massachusetts, Washington, D.C. and New York City. From 1970 Sister Rosalita pioneered Special Education in the Diocese of Bridgeport, Connecticut, as Director, and Counselor/Evaluator for Special Education at the Kennedy Center. In her retirement she resided at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton where she served the community as Director of Hospitality.
Sister Rosalita was buried in the SSND section of St. Mary Cemetery in Bethel on July 28. Her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at Villa Notre Dame at an appropriate time.

Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
