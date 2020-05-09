Mary Morrill
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Morrill
Mary Frances (McAleer) Morrill, 76, passed away May 7, 2020 after a long illness.
Mary grew up in Ridgefield, CT, the daughter of Patrick McAleer and Margaret (Conway) McAleer. She later moved to Bethel, CT where she lived for 40 years. Most recently, she resided in Southbury, CT. She had a long career, first as a medical secretary and later as a buyer at Davis & Geck and Deloitte. Mary enjoyed volunteering at the Dorothy Day Hospitality House and at Bethel Public Library.
She leaves two devoted daughters: Beth Morrill of Bloomfield, CT and Barbara (Morrill) Lyttle; also, her son-in-law Christopher Lyttle, and beloved grandchildren Lucy and Calvin Lyttle, of West Simsbury, CT. She is survived by siblings Kathleen Skandera of Woodbury, CT; Eileen McAleer of South Salem, NY; John McAleer of Vero Beach, FL; Alice Carboni of Danbury, CT and Regina Bell and husband Michael of Galloway, NJ, along with dozens of nieces and nephews and two well-loved cats. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Edward McAleer and brother-in-law Steve Carboni.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations are welcome to the Foundation of Sarcoidosis Research at https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/donate/.
Bethel Funeral Home, Bethel, CT is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved