Mary Morrill
Mary Frances (McAleer) Morrill, 76, passed away May 7, 2020 after a long illness.
Mary grew up in Ridgefield, CT, the daughter of Patrick McAleer and Margaret (Conway) McAleer. She later moved to Bethel, CT where she lived for 40 years. Most recently, she resided in Southbury, CT. She had a long career, first as a medical secretary and later as a buyer at Davis & Geck and Deloitte. Mary enjoyed volunteering at the Dorothy Day Hospitality House and at Bethel Public Library.
She leaves two devoted daughters: Beth Morrill of Bloomfield, CT and Barbara (Morrill) Lyttle; also, her son-in-law Christopher Lyttle, and beloved grandchildren Lucy and Calvin Lyttle, of West Simsbury, CT. She is survived by siblings Kathleen Skandera of Woodbury, CT; Eileen McAleer of South Salem, NY; John McAleer of Vero Beach, FL; Alice Carboni of Danbury, CT and Regina Bell and husband Michael of Galloway, NJ, along with dozens of nieces and nephews and two well-loved cats. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Edward McAleer and brother-in-law Steve Carboni.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations are welcome to the Foundation of Sarcoidosis Research at https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/donate/.
Bethel Funeral Home, Bethel, CT is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 9, 2020.