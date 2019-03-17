Services Green Funeral Home 57 Main St Danbury , CT 06810 (203) 748-2131 For more information about Mary MacLeod Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Green Funeral Home 57 Main St Danbury , CT 06810 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Church 8 Robinson Ave. Danbury , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary MacLeod Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Patricia MacLeod

1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Patricia MacLeod

Mary "Pat" MacLeod, 100, of Ridgefield, CT, received her angel's wings on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was the loving wife of Ted Buderman of New Rochelle, NY for 47 years until his passing in 1990. She was blessed to find love again with Donald MacLeod of Valhalla, NY, who she was married to until his passing in 2000.

Pat was born in Newburgh, NY on May 4, 1918 to Joseph and Jane (Hanretty) Hart. A proud graduate of both Mount St. Mary's High School and College, Pat also earned a teaching degree from New Paltz University. New Rochelle, NY soon became her home where she would spend the majority of her life, only moving to Ridgefield, Connecticut to enjoy eight happy years at Ridgefield Crossings.

There is no question that in Pat's career her first love was teaching. An elementary school teacher in New Rochelle for 25 years, she taught kindergarten in both private and public schools, primarily at George M. Davis School. A piano player as well, Pat loved sitting down at the keys and playing to a group of 5 year olds. Teaching ballroom dancing also played a large part in Pat's life, beginning at the Fred Astaire Studio and continuing at both Davis School and Holy Name School. Visiting family in Danbury also brought her to St. Joseph's Readiness Center where she volunteered to play the piano to preschoolers and to their church where she taught adult ballroom dancing. In later years, Pat enjoyed untold hours teaching line dancing at Lake Isle Eastchester Senior Center. One of her all-time favorite things was planning the annual dance celebrations there for Saint Patrick's Day and other holidays honoring our service men. Teaching bridge at Lake Isle, as well as at many other Westchester County locations, also topped the list of the things that brought her the most enjoyment.

Pat was never one to sit still and was very determined to always keep learning new things. Upon retiring from teaching, she started a second career as a travel agent in New Rochelle sending countless people all over the world. This also gave her the opportunity to enjoy one of her favorite past times, traveling. She cruised on over 20 ships and especially loved visiting some of her favorite destinations with dear friends in Bermuda, London, Italy, Spain and Ireland.

A devout Catholic, Pat was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Church in New Rochelle and served many years on the ladies guild. Pat volunteered at New Rochelle Hospital and received many community service awards. Among her proudest accomplishments was being inducted into the Westchester Hall of Fame for her volunteer work throughout the county. Pat also served on the Resident Council Board and co-chaired the book club at Ridgefield Crossings, where she was also frequently sighted at afternoon activities including bridge, bingo and happy hour.

Pat was happiest when she was with her family. She was a devoted daughter to her parents, especially to her mom Jane, who lived to be 102. She was predeceased by her sister, Dolores "Dolly", her oldest son, Teddy, and her son-in-law, Donald. She is survived by her son, Pete (Ellen) Buderman of Mahopac, NY; her daughter Jeannie Preziosi of Danbury, CT; her daughter-in-law Patty Buderman of Port Chester, NY; six grandchildren: Gary (Teresa) Preziosi, of Newtown, CT; Christine (James) Fintel of Silver Spring, MD; Laurie (Michael) Peruccio of South Windsor, CT; Brian (Diane) Buderman of Ashland, MA; Jeff (Valeria) Buderman of Mahopac, NY; and Ken (Katy) Buderman of Larchmont, NY; as well as 14 beloved great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury with the Rev. Samuel V. Scott, Pastor, officiating.

Pat's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her Ridgefield Crossings family who cared for her for many years, her personal aides, Julie and Lisa, and to all of her caregivers at Danbury Hospital whose compassion and invaluable support will always be remembered. Published in News Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries