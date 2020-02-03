|
Mary R. Devine
Mary "Mema" Roberta (Burlinson) Devine was born on October 29, 1947 in New Fairfield, CT passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 72, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of George Francis Devine.
Mary was a lifelong resident of New Fairfield, CT until moving to Lakewood Ranch, FL three years ago. She was predeceased by her father, William Burlinson; mother, Josephine Burlinson; brother, Charles Peck; sister, Joan Cerno; and sister, Patricia Manforte
In addition to her loving husband of 53 years, George Francis Devine, survivors include her sons: Scott Devine (Angela); and Don Devine. Her four granddaughters: Alexandra and Samantha Devine, Jenna and Taylor. Her brother, Thomas Peck (Barbara) and sister in law,Geraldine Boucher. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Mary enjoyed following her boys' sports activities when they were young and through High School. When her granddaughters were born Mary became "Mema" and was a regular with "my girls" at Disney and the many other adventures they took. Mary was a devoted Wife, Mom, Mema and Mother in law. Her 53 years of marriage with her husband George were filled with love.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at St. Edward the Confessor Roman Catholic Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield.
There are no calling hours.
Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 (please make notation in memory of Mary Devine).
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 5, 2020