Mary Sistrunk

Mary Carolyn Sistrunk
IN LOVING MEMORY OF BELOVED MARY CAROLYN SISTRUNK
Nov. 28, 1955 - Jun. 5, 2020.
Mary Carolyn Sistrunk, loving mother, at the age of 64, passed away on June 5, 2020 in Danbury, Connecticut. Carolyn was born on November 28, 1955 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Walter Henry Simpson and Mary Magdalene Salley Simpson. A Virtual Celebration Service will be streamed live on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. EST via the public Facebook page titled "In Glorious Memory of Mary Carolyn Sistrunk". Please join the Facebook page in order to gain access to the live stream and to share loving memories and photos. Flowers may be sent to Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, South Carolina 29118. Contact Number 803-534-3484. Any donations may be sent to Leslie Simpson, 100 Glendevon Way, Columbia, SC 29229. Contact Number 803-290-2676.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 18, 2020.