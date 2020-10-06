Mary Starr Smith Adams
Jan 20, 1933 - Oct 4, 2020. Mary Starr Smith Adams, also known as Skippy by those who loved her passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 87. A lifelong resident of Newtown she was the daughter of Paul Scudder and Starr Conger Smith, and the wife of the late Kenneth M. Adams to whom she was married for more than 40 years.
She lived and lovingly raised her family on The Old Road in Newtown until 2001 when she moved to Southbury's Heritage Crest Condominiums. Later, she returned to her beloved Newtown in 2010 to live in a cottage on her son's property. Throughout her lifetime Skippy was a family girl, always putting the needs of others first. She also loved her dogs many of which were rescues, and especially enjoyed giving them extra treats.
She was a graduate of the class of 1950 at Walnut Hill School, Natick, MA and received a Bachelor of Science from Hood College, Frederick, MD in 1954.
She was a member of the Newtown Congregational Church, life member of the Newtown Historical Society, member of the Scudder Association. Also, former Board member of the Visiting Nurse Association of Newtown, Sunday school teacher and driver for Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by three sons - Milton and Susan Day of Newtown, Stuart and his wife Karin of Woodbury, Philip and Nancy of Southbury, six grandchildren, Kathryn, Jason and his wife Lauren, Krista, Joshua and his fiancée Sarah, Thaddeus and Tyler. Also two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Brooke Adams and Axell Ryder Adams.
Her two Brothers - Scudder and wife Helen Smith of Newtown, Ted and his late wife Mary Jo Smith of Lake Almanor, CA. Also three nieces, one nephew and many cousins. She is predeceased by her grandson Paul whom she adored, and her Godchild Jaqueline.
She will be missed not only by her family but her many cherished life long friends some who are still with us and some who have predeceased her.
The Adams family would like to thank the caregivers from ABC of Western CT for providing friendship and loving care during her final years.
A private burial for family will be held at the Newtown Village Cemetery. Donations can be made to: National MPS Society, PO Box 14686, Durham, NC 27709 in Memory of Paul Adams.
