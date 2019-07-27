|
Mary Sullivan Murphy
Mary Sullivan Murphy, beloved wife of Robert W. Murphy Jr., age 76 of New Milford, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born to the late Patrick Sullivan and Lillian Kelley Sullivan on October 31, 1942.
She was an active member of the St. Francis Xavier Parish community. Mary was a teacher at Holy Infant Nursey School for many years.
Mary valued her faith, family and friends. Her faith allowed her to open her heart and home to many who were in need. Above all else, she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren who meant everything to her. She loved to watch TV, especially Criminal Minds and Law and Order SVU and was known to have quite a sweet tooth.
Mary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert, her children Robert W. Murphy III and his wife Lauren, Patrick Murphy and his wife Karen, Kelly Thomas and her husband Timothy, John A. Murphy and his wife Jillian, Daniel Murphy; all of New Milford, CT and Angy Vasquez of Waterbury, CT; her cherished grandchildren Chantel, Patrick, Kaylei, Sean, Collin, Connor, Ryan, Dillon, Hannah, Shane, Kara, Luke, Kyle and Molly; her brother James Sullivan of Southington, CT and his son Joseph. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church. A private interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on July 28, 2019