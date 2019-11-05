|
|
Mary T. Hanley
Sep. 04, 1929 - Nov. 2, 2019
Mary Teresa Hanley of New Fairfield, CT born Conneely on September the 4th, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York aged 90 years passed on November 2nd, 2019 after battling a fight with Congestive Heart Failure. Born to the late John and Mary (Kearns) Conneely of Ireland. She is predeceased by her brothers, John and James Conneely. She is survived by her husband James J. Hanley, Sr. who together would've celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this December 31st, six children: James J. Hanley, III, John Hanley, Mary and her husband George Chaber, Margaret Boulanger and her husband Dan, Jerome Hanley and his wife Karen and Maureen Hanley; her 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with two more on the way, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends far and wide.
Mary grew up in Brooklyn a proud New Yorker with a strong Irish heritage she instilled in all of her family. She was a private secretary to the late Mayor/Governor Dewey of NYC, a silver cup winner at the World's Fair for her Irish Step dancing, a leader in the Carmelite order and a devout Catholic. She spent most of her life caring for her children, her husband, and their parents. She was also a private caregiver for many years. She was proud to support her husband's 29 years on the NYPD and their love story is legendary, meeting when she was only 15 years old introduced by her late Brother James. It was love at first sight, and they waited over 5 years to be wed until he returned from WWII. She was a devoted wife to her last breath and the love of his life. She will also be remembered as a fierce protector of her children and grandchildren.
Family will be accepting condolences on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Danbury, CT 06810 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday November 8, 2019 at Saint Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810. Burial will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery, Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to your local Police Benevolent Association or Society of the Little Flower, Carmelite order.
Published in News Times on Nov. 6, 2019