Mary (Tomascak) Went
Dec. 18, 1918 - Dec. 12, 2019Mary Elizabeth Tomascak Went died on December 12, 2019, at the age of 100. She was born December 18, 1918 on the family farm in Brookfield to the late John and Elizabeth (Piskura) Tomascak. Mary married Henry Joseph Went on November 22, 1945 and was married for 57 years before his death in 2003. She attended Brookfield schools and was a lifetime resident of the Brookfield area. Known to family and friends as Aunt Mary, she was renowned for her culinary skills and brought much joy to family and community celebrations.
Mary is survived by a sister Elizabeth Wojciechowski of Brookfield, brother-in-law Joseph Went of Fairfax, VA, brother-in-law Francis Bona of Cheshire, CT, sons Robert (Martha) of Cumberland, RI, and James (Bonnie) of The Villages, FL; grandsons Andrew (Jeanine), Matthew (Athena), Christopher (Jessica), and Jeffrey (Jamie); 9 great-grandchildren Edward, Domenic, Jocelyn, Christopher Jr., Adelaide, Jonathan, James, Kevin, and Grace; and many nieces and nephews, both family and adopted. She was also predeceased by grandson Anthony Went, her sisters Dorothy Bona and Theresa Docktor, her brothers John, Aloysius, and Vincent (Fox) Tomascak.
The family would like to thank Mary's caregivers at Candlewood Valley Health Center and at Maplewood Assisted Living of Stony Hill.
Visiting hours at Brookfield Funeral Home will be December 18th, from 9:00 AM to 9:45 (just before the Funeral Mass). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on December 18 at St. Joseph Church, 163 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Brookfield Fire Department Auxilary.
Published in News Times on Dec. 16, 2019