Mary Zuccaro DeAnzeris

Mary Zuccaro DeAnzeris, 95, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on November 29, 1923 in Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael F. DeAnzeris, Sr., as well as her five brothers, John, Joe, Luke, Serf and Tony and two sisters, Grace Bonvino and Rose Ambrosino.

Mary lived in Chappaqua, NY for 67 years and raised her family there. She loved her family, her home and cooking wonderful Italian meals for friends and family.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Jr, (Barbara) and Anthony, two grandchildren, Michael III (Jill), Christopher(Katie) and four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Abigail Mary, Sophia and Michael IV.

Visiting hours will be held at Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home, 288 East Main St., Mt. Kisco, NY on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

There will be a mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2 Green St., Mt. Kisco, NY.

Burial will follow at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , or Danbury Regional Hospice. Published in News Times on July 23, 2019